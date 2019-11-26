Whether they’re part of a classic casserole or served simply, green beans are an essential part of the Thanksgiving table. These super versatile, universally popular veggies can be prepared with all sorts of complementary flavors, from crispy shallots and minced garlic to citrus zest and fresh mushrooms. One ingredient, however, stands out for its unique brightness and its ease of use: orange-infused oil.

Infused olive oils are fantastic for finishing lots of different dishes, and orange-infused oil is particularly fresh and fragrant on steamed or sautéed vegetables, like green beans, broccoli and cauliflower.

This was a tip I picked up recently from a chef friend, inspiring me to source a bottle of blood orange avocado oil from Red Stick Spice Co. It’s incredibly flavorful and is the perfect ingredient for finishing sautéed green beans with fresh mushrooms from another local favorite: Mushroom Maggie’s Farm. That’s the way I like to serve them for Thanksgiving.

Begin by sautéing down the mushrooms in regular olive oil or butter. Then toss in uncooked haricots vert or blanched regular-size green beans. Sauté until the beans are al dente. Arrange the green beans and mushrooms on a platter. Using an attachable olive oil pourer, drizzle a small to moderate amount of the orange-infused oil over the top. Sprinkle with Kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper and serve.

Enjoy!

Maggie Heyn Richardson is regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.