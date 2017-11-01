It’s official. The calendar has turned, and the holiday countdown has begun. In no time, your to-do list will swell with tasks, and you’ll have less time for exercising and meal planning. Starting the day off with a protein-rich breakfast bowl that will give you the edge on the seasonal insanity.

The great thing about bowls—and the reason why we love them—is that they appeal to our DIY sensibilities. Prepare a handful of basic elements, and let your diners compose at will. What makes a breakfast bowls great is the inclusion of eggs—fried, scrambled or poached. They pair well with everything from sautéed vegetables to black beans, to whole grains and crumbled sausage. Top with cheese, fresh tomatoes and avocado, and you’ve got a protein-packed meal exploding with flavor.

Here are a few guidelines. Feel free to follow, or go rogue. You can’t go wrong.

Protein Breakfast Bowls

Servings: 6

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

2 15-ounce cans black beans, drained

1 teaspoon cumin

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

Fresh ground pepper

2 bell peppers (red, yellow or orange), sliced into 1-inch pieces

2 cups broccoli florets

1 cup fresh spinach leaves

¼ cup water

2 cups cooked white or red quinoa

1 ½ cups loose breakfast sausage, sautéed (pork, turkey or vegetarian)

6 eggs

1 ½ cups cheese (feta, shredded cheddar, smoked provolone)

2 ripe avocados, peeled and sliced

Chopped fresh tomatoes and scallions for garnish

In a large non-stick skillet, add one tablespoon of the olive oil and heat to medium. Add the onion and garlic and sauté 3-5 minutes, or until the onion is soft. Add the black beans, cumin, 1 teaspoon of the salt and pepper and sauté for 5 minutes. In a separate large skillet, heat the remaining tablespoon of olive oil to medium high, add the bell peppers, broccoli and spinach, and sauté. Sprinkle with the remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Add the water and cover until the vegetables are tender. Remove from the heat.

Assemble the bowls: In each bowl, add 1/3 cup of quinoa, a spoonful of black beans, vegetables and cooked loose sausage. Fry the eggs to your preference, and place each on top. Top with the cheese, avocado, tomatoes and scallions.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor and the author of Hungry for Louisiana, An Omnivore’s Journey. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.