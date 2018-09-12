This week, we’re raising a glass to that consummate of Southern cakes—the pound cake. It’s a great time to stash away a good recipe, because a solid pound cake can take you through a spectrum of fall functions, from tailgate parties to holiday events. It works well as an elegant dessert, an everyday snack and a well-deserved breakfast treat, especially when broiled with a little butter on top. And its mild flavor makes it a great match for toppings like whipped cream, ice cream, nuts, chocolate shavings and fresh fruit.

The trick to pound cake is making sure it remains moist, which is why I gravitate to recipes that incorporate sour cream. This one, modified from Southern Living, is one of my favorites for its ease and reliability.

When slicing a pound cake, use a serrated bread knife and deploy a sawing motion, rather than slicing downward as you would with other types of cakes.

Enjoy!

Sour Cream Pound Cake

Servings: 16

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened

3 cups sugar

6 large eggs, at room temperature

3 cups all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 8-ounce container sour cream, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon almond extract

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Beat the butter at medium speed with an electric mixer for about 2 minutes or until the butter is soft and creamy. Gradually add the sugar, beating at medium speed for 5 to 7 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating just until the yellow disappears.

Combine the flour and baking soda. Add to the creamed mixture alternately with sour cream, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. Mix at lowest speed just until blended after each addition. Stir in the extracts.

Spoon the batter into a 10-inch tube pan greased and floured, or prepared with cooking spray. Bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from the pan and let cool completely on a wire rack.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at [email protected].