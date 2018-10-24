All things pumpkin might be on the brain right now, but let me reintroduce you to your often-ignored fall friend: the cranberry. Versatile, bursting with flavor and easily taken in sweet or savory directions, cranberries need to become one of your culinary presets. Use them in fresh, frozen or dried form, but definitely explore their wide-ranging, satisfying uses.

Here are a few of my favorites:

Asian Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Cranberries

Earthy Brussels sprouts get a whole lot better when they’re bathed in a yummy interplay of tangy, dried cranberries, a little sugar, fish sauce and chili-garlic sauce. This is one of those dishes that you love because it hits all five taste categories: sweet, sour, bitter, salty and umami.

Apple Cranberry Crumble Pie

Give me a crumble topping any day. I like it so much more than a traditional pie crust, because it’s fun to chase around those little crumbly balls of cinnamon-spiked goodness. A filling featuring cranberry in this pie recipe is the perfect foil for such a topping.

The World’s Easiest Cranberry Sauce Recipe

From one of my favorite recipe developers, The Food Lab’s Kenji López-Alt, here’s a cranberry sauce recipe that you ought to be making year-round because of its ease and deliciousness. Can’t you just see a roast chicken and cranberry sauce wrap in your lunch box future?

Harvest Mimosas

I dare you to find a more refreshing tailgate or brunch beverage. This one features Prosecco, apple cider, cinnamon, sugar, cranberry juice and whole cranberries, and goes down in a life-altering kind of way. (Because of the cranberries.) Break this one out for the upcoming LSU-Alabama game Nov. 3.

Cranberry Balsamic Roasted Chicken

This paleo-friendly recipe from food blogger Cotter Crunch features bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs or breasts marinated for a full day in a solution involving fresh cranberries, tamari, maple syrup and balsamic vinegar. It’s packed with flavor, is made in one pan and produces great leftovers.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.