Spatula Diaries: Mostly meatless meals can satisfy your conscience and palate

With so much in the news about environmental degradation lately, it’s no wonder there’s a much bigger conversation underway about the push to reduce meat in our diet. Vegan burgers that “bleed” are fast becoming prevalent in supermarkets and fast food eateries, and restaurants no longer look at you askance if you ask for a vegetarian option. Even in Baton Rouge. Meanwhile, more home cooks are adopting meatless mains at least one night of the week.

But maybe a better way of looking at this is to adopt another growing food trend where meat is present, but not the centerpiece of the meal. Instead, it’s on equal terms with grains and veggies. It runs counter to the way most of us were brought up in America—to think of a square meal as having three equal components: a protein, a vegetable and a starch. But what if we traded that idea for one that used meat to simply elevate the other ingredients on the dish? Here’s how.

In a soup

A steaming bowl of Italian wedding soup features tons of healthy greens along with tiny meatballs made with pork or veal. The meatballs play an essential role in flavoring the dish, but the greens are just as important. They help the soup read light and healthful.

On a cheese and veggie board

Think of a beautiful antipasti platter with marinated or roasted vegetables, cheeses and compotes with the addition of just one or two cured meats. That’s really all you need for a rich, savory punch.

For steak night

Forego slabs of meat on each plate, instead creating a community platter of rosy, medium rare slices of steak served with roasted potatoes, asparagus and red pepper in the center. You get your red meat fix, but you’ll eat a lot less.

In a pasta dish

Pasta is one of the easiest ways to approach this mostly meatless idea. One of my favorite household recipes is to combine cooked farfalle with chunks of roasted butternut squash and about 8 ounces of loose sausage that’s been sautéed with minced garlic. The fat from the sausage, along with pasta water from the pot, creates a light sauce. Finish the pasta with a tablespoon of butter, fresh herbs and grated Parmesan. It’s a guilt-free guilty pleasure.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.