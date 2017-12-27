Sweet, elegant and not too heavy, meringues are a perfect dessert this time of year. They’re easy to make, and they make a great dessert for New Year’s Eve. The recipe below is for Pavlova (pictured), a single, circular meringue topped with whipped cream and fresh fruit. But you can also use this recipe to create small, individual servings of meringue and top them with whatever you like. Try whipped cream or ice cream topped with shavings of good chocolate.

Pavlova

Servings: 12

For the meringue:

Cooking spray

1 teaspoon cornstarch

4 egg whites

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon white vinegar (or lemon juice)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Heat the oven to 275 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper, spray it lightly with cooking spray and dust with the cornstarch. Beat the egg whites in a clean, dry bowl with an electric mixer at high speed until foamy. Add 1 cup sugar gradually, about ¼ cup at a time, until the whites form stiff peaks and begin to look glossy. This takes about 3 minutes. Add the vinegar and vanilla extract. Spread the mixture onto parchment paper in the shape of a 9-inch diameter circle. As you spread the meringue, press down slightly in the center, allowing the outer rim to be slightly higher. Bake for 45 minutes. Carefully remove from the baking sheet and cool completely on a rack. Some cracking is normal. When it’s cool, you should be able to slide the meringue off the paper and onto a serving plate.

For the topping

1 ½ cups whipping cream

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon almond extract

Fresh fruit for garnish

Beat the whipping cream at medium speed until soft peaks begin to form. Add the sugar and almond extract. Spread over the top of the meringue, leaving the rim. Garnish with fresh fruit. Cut into slices to serve.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.