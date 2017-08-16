Right now—at this moment—your pantry and fridge are filled with staples waiting to be transformed into easy and delicious salads. Canned beans, whole grains, raw vegetables, hardy proteins, fresh herbs and quick vinaigrettes can be mixed and matched in countless combinations to create perfect, portable lunches that will leave you feeling nourished and refreshed.

Try the following formulas, or use them as a framework to design your own.

Roast chicken and quinoa

Packed with protein, this salad combines 1½ cups diced cooked chicken with 2 cups cooked quinoa, one 15-ounce can of cannellini beans (rinsed), chopped scallions, fresh basil and chopped tomatoes. Finish with your favorite vinaigrette or with a simple drizzle of olive oil and white vinegar.

Why you should make this salad: Quinoa is a crazy-fast grain to prepare and it’s packed with protein. Combine two parts water to one part quinoa and bring to a boil. Cover and cook for 15 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes, then fluff with a fork. See? Easy.

Shrimp mango slaw

Plump, large Gulf shrimp play against sweet-tangy chunks of fresh mango, shredded green cabbage and yellow bell peppers sliced into matchsticks. Toss it all in a quick Asian-inspired dressing of equal parts rice wine vinegar and soy sauce, a drizzle of vegetable oil, a smidge of wasabi powder, a little honey and some fresh, grated ginger.

Why you should make this salad: Shrimp are delicious right now, and they love being paired with mango.

Whole-wheat rotini with bacon and broccoli

Rotini is the consummate pasta-salad choice because it’s bite-sized and perfect for absorbing dressing and little bits of cheese. Here, rotini is combined with lightly steamed broccoli florets, crisp bacon crumbles, feta cheese, garbanzo beans, chopped red onion and fresh tomatoes. Toss with olive oil and red wine vinegar. Top with fresh parsley, basil or chives.

Why you should make this salad: Bacon is an ingredient here. Because bacon.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor and the author of Hungry for Louisiana, An Omnivore’s Journey. Reach her at hungryforlousiana.com.