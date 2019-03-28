Shakshouka, the North African dish made with eggs baked in spicy tomato sauce, is one of the country’s trendiest brunch dishes, and we’re seeing it more on regional menus. Our very own Cocha has featured it, and it’s served in a handful of eateries in New Orleans. The good news is this fresh and satisfying dish is super easy to make at home. Try it for a hardy breakfast, brunch or a simple, cozy dinner.

The link above features a shakshouka recipe from New Orleans chef Alon Shaya, and here’s a reliable one I like to sorta follow from the New York Times’ Melissa Clark. The truth is, it doesn’t take much more than sautéing chopped onion, peppers and garlic into a cast-iron skillet and then adding canned chopped tomatoes and easily available spices like paprika, cumin and cayenne pepper. Make wells in the sauce and crack eggs into each well, then bake at 375 degrees for about 10 minutes, or until the whites are set and the yolks are runny. Top with chopped fresh herbs.

Easy! Shakshouka is so tasty and flavorful, and it goes really well with a salad and warm pita bread.

Enjoy!

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.