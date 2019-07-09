Summertime is all about the grill, and one of the most satisfying ingredients to throw on the pit is chicken wings. They’re so easy to prepare, and they love a multitude of sauces, from fiery buffalo to spicy barbecue and anything in between. Wings can handle fruity, tangy, sweet or savory, along with traditional intense heat. For something different, I like a soy-based sauce with honey and fresh garlic and ginger.

To begin, I coat the wings in locally made Jay D’s Sweet and Spicy Barbecue Rub, which I think has a good balance of brown sugar and dry spices and is a nice way to start your wings, no matter what sauce you use. It’s got just enough kick without going overboard, and it’s a lot more nuanced than most rubs.

I grill the wings over a medium charcoal fire until cooked through, and then toss them in a large bowl with a warm mixture of melted butter, soy sauce, honey and fresh garlic and ginger. Once the wings are coated, I plate and garnish them with chopped scallions and sesame seeds.

You’ll find these wings to be easy, flavorful and refreshing—perfect for a summer barbecue. Enjoy!

Sticky Soy Honey Ginger Chicken Wings

Servings: 4

2 pounds chicken wings

¼ cup or more Jay D’s Sweet and Spicy Barbecue Rub (or your favorite rub)

2 tablespoons butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

½ cup soy sauce, preferably tamari

4 tablespoons honey

For garnish:

2 scallions, trimmed and chopped, both white and green parts

2 teaspoons sesame seeds

1. In a large bowl, coat the chicken wings thoroughly with the rub. Transfer to a charcoal or gas grill, turning once until cooked through and lightly charred on each side.

2. While the wings are cooking, prepare the sauce. Melt the butter in a large skillet. Add the garlic and ginger, and sauté over medium heat to mellow. Add the soy sauce and honey, and raise the heat. Gently simmer for about five minutes until the sauce is warm and the flavors are blended. Remove the pan from the heat.

3. Remove the wings from the grill and place in a large bowl. Pour the sauce over the wings, tossing well with tongs to coat each wing thoroughly with the sauce. Plate the wings, garnishing with the scallions and sesame seeds.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.