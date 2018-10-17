Harissa is a delicious, semi-spicy red pepper paste rooted in Tunisian cooking. It’s widely available in supermarkets today—usually found among condiments or Middle Eastern ingredients. Add a spoonful to your hummus, mix some with a little olive oil and serve with a crusty baguette, or blend it with creamy, scrambled eggs. It’s also great on pizza and works exceptionally well as a marinade for roasted proteins and vegetables. Here’s an easy recipe for harissa-roasted chicken, and this yummy formula for harissa-roasted veggies and chickpeas is an exceptional meatless main. Got the jones to make your own harissa? Try this.

One of the simplest ways to use harissa is tossed with that favorite fall vegetable, the sweet potato. Whisk harissa with a little olive oil and some honey before coating. The result is hardy and just spicy enough. It works well with all sorts of chicken and fish dishes, as a barbecue side and as a brunch accompaniment.

Harissa-Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Servings: 2 to 4

2 pounds sweet potatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon harissa

2 teaspoons honey

Kosher salt to taste

One half lemon for spritzing

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Wash the sweet potatoes and cut into wedges. Do not peel. Prepare a baking sheet or jellyroll pan with cooking spray or parchment paper.

In a bowl big enough to hold the wedges, add the olive oil, harissa and honey. Whisk well. Add the wedges to bowl and toss with a wooden spoon until they are evenly coated. Spread the wedges on the baking sheet in a single layer.

Bake for 40 minutes. Arrange on a platter. “Rain” kosher salt on top. Just before serving, squeeze the lemon juice over the wedges.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.