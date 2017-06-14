Spatula Diaries: Grilled fresh peaches are a fast and easy summer dessert

Grilled fresh fruit is one of the easiest, tastiest summer desserts around, and it’s something to keep in mind now that backyard grills are working overtime and peach season is underway. Peaches, and other stone fruits like nectarines and apricots, work especially well on the grill because they hold their shape and are ready in minutes. Other fruits, like pineapple, plantains and bananas, are also good options. Even apples and pears are grill-able, and are super in fall desserts.

But since it’s summer, let’s focus on fresh, juicy Louisiana peaches. Paint the surface with a butter-brown sugar mixture before grilling, and pair the finished product with ice cream, whipped cream or sweetened mascarpone cheese.

It’s beautiful and easy—and you don’t have to turn on the oven.

Here’s how:

Grilled Peaches and Cream

4 fresh peaches, semi-firm, not overripe

2 tablespoons butter

¼ cup brown sugar

1 quart vanilla ice cream

Fresh mint or basil for garnish

Servings: 8

Wash and dry the peaches. Slice each down the middle, and neatly separate the two halves. Carefully remove the pit. In a medium nonstick skillet, melt the butter and brown sugar, stirring with a wooden spoon until combined. Dip each peach, cut side down, into the butter-sugar mixture, then place cut side up on a plate. Grill the peaches cut side down in a stove-top grill pan or on an outdoor grill over medium heat for 5 minutes. Turn and grill 2 more minutes. Remove from heat. Plate each peach with 1-2 scoops of the vanilla ice cream. Garnish with any remaining butter-sugar pan drippings and fresh herbs. Serve immediately.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor and the author of Hungry for Louisiana, An Omnivore’s Journey. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.