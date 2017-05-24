One of the biggest mistakes we make as home cooks is slipping into a salad rut. Despite the abundance of ultra-fresh produce and high-quality ingredients out there, we fall back on one-dimensional salads that take little thought to prepare. The truth is, salads are huge opportunities to transform lunch, dinner or even breakfast. Here are a few tricks to make them more inspiring.

Make your own dressing.

It’s too easy not to. The lazy man’s way is to deploy the classic ratio of 3-to-1, oil to vinegar, and use high-quality products to ensure excellent flavors. Personally, I like a 2-to-1, or even a 1-1. The proof is in the tasting. Keep some empty jars around for easy emulsifying. To the oil and vinegar, toss in a peeled, slightly crushed garlic clove and a tablespoon of minced fresh herbs. Add Kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper and shake, and you have a perfectly serviceable vinaigrette.

Change it up. Every time.

There are so many possible combinations of color, texture and flavor out there, it’s sinful to serve the same salad over and over. Take inspiration from global salads, from the composed Salade Niçoise, to the Tuscan bread salad, panzanella, to the Thai salad, larb. Play around with grains like bulgar, farro and quinoa, or legumes like chickpeas or French lentils. Make vegetables the centerpiece by grilling fresh peppers, squash and eggplant and tossing in a citrus vinaigrette with fresh mint.

Source local.

South Louisiana farmers are growing a wide variety of lettuces, baby greens, sprouts, vegetables and microgreens that are available through the Red Stick Farmers Market, and CSA memberships through Indie Plate and some farms. Independent grocery stores like Calandro’s, Calvin’s, Alexander’s and Whole Foods are solid sources for some local fruits and veggies. For high-quality oils and vinegars, it’s worth sampling the wide variety of options and flavors at local vendor Red Stick Spice Co. in Mid City. Your own backyard is a source, too. Try easy growers like cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and banana peppers.

Add fresh herbs.

You’re probably in the habit of snipping backyard basil to garnish the ever popular caprese salad, but fresh herbs bring depth to lots of different salads. Sprigs of dill, or ripped parsley or basil are delicious incorporated into baby green salads. Fresh mint, essential to tabbouleh watermelon-feta salads, is also terrific in shredded chicken salad with lemon vinaigrette.

Think texture.

One of the reasons we’re drawn to salads is that they’re fun to eat. Nuts and seeds add crunch. Cooked grains give chewiness. Dried cherries or cranberries are fun to search out and spear with your fork. Apply that thinking to main course salads, too. A seared fillet of salmon, for example, is a silky foil against a pile of nutty lentils.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor and the author of Hungry for Louisiana, An Omnivore’s Journey. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.