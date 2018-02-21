I adore breakfast. My whole life as a grown-up adult, I’ve started the day with something yummy, from a simple egg-in-a-hole, to granola with berries and yogurt, to a whole grain waffle slathered with peanut butter and topped with banana and raisins.

These days, I spend the early morning shift whipping up breakfast for my three kids, who don’t always agree on what ought to be served. That said, I’ve tried to keep an arsenal of options on hand, which I rotate through weekly. Here are a few of my current favorites.

Apple, cheese and bacon quesadilla

Who doesn’t like a quesadilla? To a regular cheese quesadilla, add slices of firm, tart apple and crumbled bacon. The three flavors together are sublime, and if you cook the bacon in advance, this dish is ready in a couple of minutes.

Poached eggs … with anything

Poached eggs are easy. Ready in a few minutes in a good quality egg poacher, plop those poached eggs on an English muffin with sliced cheese and Canadian bacon for your own at-home McMuffin.

Mini frittatas

So easy! Pour beaten eggs in a muffin tin with sautéed veggies or crumbled sausage—or both. Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes. Make ahead, and zap on demand.

Quinoa fruit salad

Neutral in flavor, quinoa is perfect for adding to fruit salad, ensuring you get some protein along with your carbs. Cook a batch of quinoa with milk for extra creaminess, adding cinnamon for a punch of flavor. You can do this in advance. Gently combine the cooked quinoa with fresh fruit, nuts or coconut.

Frozen peanut butter bananas

Here’s a fun one. Skewer bananas with popsicle sticks. Place on a cookie sheet lined with parchment or wax paper. Slather the exposed half with peanut or almond butter and sprinkle with chocolate chips, coconut, flax or chia seeds, granola or crushed nuts. Cover well, or slide into a gallon-size food storage bag. Freeze for a few hours or overnight.

Enjoy!

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor and the author of “Spatula Diaries.” Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.