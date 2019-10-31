Maybe it’s foreign policy these days, or just the anticipation of a crisp fall coming, but something’s putting me in the mood for a Moscow Mule. This yummy vodka drink is traditionally made with ginger beer and set off by citrus and seltzer water. It’s a winner every autumn when you feel the need for something biting and bracing, but still effervescent and refreshing.

This version calls for freshly grated ginger rather than ginger beer, and man, is it tasty. Ginger is much simpler to peel and grate than you think. Forget the paring knife. Instead, take the ginger root and scrape the skin away with the edge of a spoon. Rub the exposed ginger root against a microplane to create finely grated (and very fragrant) fresh ginger. Easy, easy. The recipe below also calls for simple syrup, which you can quickly make by boiling a 1:1 ratio of water and sugar. Stir until the sugar is thoroughly dissolved and then cool the mixture completely before using. Simple syrup is great to have around your bar throughout this season of entertaining.

Fresh Ginger Moscow Mule

Servings: Makes one cocktail

2 ounces vodka

1½ ounces simple syrup

1 ounce fresh lime or lemon juice

1 teaspoon ginger, peeled and finely grated

2 ounces club soda

1 lime or lemon wedge

Candied ginger for serving

Combine the vodka, simple syrup, lime juice and ginger in a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice. Shake until the shaker is frosty, about 30 seconds. Strain into a highball glass filled with ice. Top off with club soda and garnish with the citrus wedge and candied ginger.

Recipe is adapted from Bon Appetit.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.