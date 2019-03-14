This weekend’s Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade calls for Crème de Menthe brownies—everyday brownies doozied up with two layers of frosting, one of which is dyed green and alcohol-spiked. It’s ridiculously indulgent—just like the parade. What’s not to like?

As yummy as these brownies are, they are a bit of pain to prepare. But you can save time and trouble by starting with boxed brownie mix. You’ll prepare the icings from scratch, so don’t sweat this shortcut. The trick to layering the icings without them getting runny is making sure the brownies have plenty of time to completely cool. Once that happens, pour on the Crème de Menthe layer, then pop the pan into the fridge to harden before you add the chocolate icing. The icing should be at room temperature or cooler when you apply it. Keep these brownies in the fridge until just before serving. They hold their shape much better when cold.

Here’s how:

Crème de Menthe Brownies

1 box brownie mix (I use Ghiradelli)

1 teaspoon mint extract

For the Crème de Menthe layer:

1 8-ounce block cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sifted powdered sugar

2 tablespoons whipping cream

2 tablespoons Crème de Menthe

*Several drops green food coloring

For the chocolate icing layer:

1 stick butter

4 tablespoons cocoa powder

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

16 ounces powdered sugar

Prepare the brownie mix according to the package directions, with the addition of the mint extract to the batter. Remove the brownies from the oven and cool completely on a wire rack. Using a hand or standing mixer, blend the cream cheese, butter and powdered sugar until fluffy, about 3-4 minutes. Add the cream, Crème de Menthe and food coloring, and mix another 5 minutes. Spread evenly over the brownies. Place pan in a refrigerator.

Prepare the chocolate icing by adding the butter, cocoa powder and milk to a saucepan and bringing to a gentle boil. Whisk well. Remove from the heat. Add the vanilla and powdered sugar. Whisk until smooth. Once the icing reaches room temperature, spread it evenly over the brownies, completely covering the cream cheese layer. Return the brownies to the refrigerator for 8 hours or overnight. Serve cold.

*Even though you might be using green Crème de Menthe (it’s also available without color), you’ll need to add food coloring because the cream cheese and powdered sugar will dilute it to a pale hue.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.