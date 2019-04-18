With just three principle ingredients and a fairly easy method, the classic Italian dessert zabaglione, is worth your time this spring. It’s traditionally comprised of whisked egg yolks cooked gently with sugar and Marsala wine or Champagne, but it comes together in a way that’s heavenly and versatile. Serve it warm as a dessert sauce with cookies or cake, or combine it with fresh whipped cream then chill it and top with fresh fruit. For reference, the dish is called sabayon in France, where it’s also traditionally served.

Here’s how:

Chilled Zabaglione with Champagne and Fresh Fruit

Servings: 8

6 large egg yolks

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup Champagne or sparkling wine

1 pint heavy cream

1 teaspoon good-quality vanilla extract

Fresh fruit for garnish

In a double boiler or shallow bowl that can fit over a pot of water, whisk together the egg yolks and sugar over simmering water. Add in the Champagne, continuing to whisk constantly for several minutes until the mixture becomes lighter in color and thickens somewhat. Remove from the heat and set aside. In a mixer, add the heavy cream and vanilla. Beat until the cream is thick and holds peaks. Fold in the zabaglione, and chill for one hour.

Spoon into in a sherbet or other small serving dish. Garnish with fresh fruit. This also goes well with Italian cookies.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.