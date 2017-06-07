Cookout side dishes, especially cool, flavorful salads, are a cornerstone of summer. Their templates are comforting and familiar: macaroni, potato, coleslaw, three bean, roasted veggie, fruit, basic green and grain—all perfectly delicious options for your next backyard barbecue or summer potluck.

These days, I’m partial to a quinoa salad because it’s easy to make ahead and no matter what you throw in, it holds its shape and flavor. You can take a quinoa salad in infinite directions, but a Southwest theme is punchy and substantial, especially when you add plump sautéed or grilled Gulf shrimp.

Here’s how:

Southwest Quinoa Salad with Shrimp

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 large clove garlic, minced

1 pound large wild-caught Gulf shrimp, peeled and deveined

4 cups cooked white quinoa

1 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup frozen corn, lightly steamed or thawed

1 cup chopped fresh tomato

1 ripe avocado, diced

Cumin-lime dressing (recipe follows)

Fresh parsley or cilantro for garnish

In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil on medium-high heat and sauté the onion and garlic until soft but not browned, about 3 minutes. Remove the vegetables from the pan and set aside. Using the same pan, add the shrimp and saute over medium-high heat for about 1-2 minutes on each side. Remove from pan and set aside. In a large bowl, combine the cooked quinoa, black beans, corn, tomato and avocado. Add the onion mixture and shrimp to the quinoa. Pour in the cumin-lime dressing and toss gently. Serve immediately and garnish with fresh parsley or cilantro.

Cumin-lime dressing

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (about one lime)

1 tablespoon orange juice

1 tablespoon honey or agave

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

Whisk all the ingredients in a bowl and combine well, ensuring the honey is thoroughly incorporated and the oil is emulsified.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor and the author of Hungry for Louisiana, An Omnivore’s Journey. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.