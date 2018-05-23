I can’t get enough of fresh blueberries this time of year, and one of my all-time favorite uses for them is in an old-school Southern cobbler. It’s a reliable crowd pleaser and is one of the easiest desserts to assemble.

In this version, I add fresh basil and mint, plus just a touch of balsamic vinegar. They help offset the sweetness of the cobbler. That’s especially helpful if you’re topping it with ice cream or whipped cream (which you should).

I’ve tried several biscuit dough formulas over the years, but I keep coming back to a simple one from The New Doubleday Cookbook. It becomes firm and golden on the outside while remaining tender on the inside.

Here’s how:

Basil-Balsamic Blueberry Cobbler

Servings: 12

For the berry mixture:

8 cups (4 pints) Louisiana blueberries, washed, dried and stems removed

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 to 1 ½ cups sugar (depending on your preference)

Zest of 2 lemons, plus juice

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

Fresh mint and basil leaves, about 10-12 each, cut by chiffonade

For the pastry topping:

1 ½ cups sifted all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ cup sugar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup butter

½ cup milk

Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Add the blueberries and the next five ingredients to a large bowl and combine. Taste to ensure it’s got the right balance of flavors.

Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish or a 3-quart casserole with cooking spray and pour in the berry mixture.

Prepare the topping by combining the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a large bowl. Cut in the butter with a pastry cutter or two knives until it resembles coarse meal. Drizzle in the milk and combine the mixture with a fork until the liquid is incorporated. It will be sticky. Do not overmix.

Apply the dough to the berry mixture in one of two ways: Using a spoon, drop balls of dough on top of berries evenly until the surface is covered. You can also quickly knead the dough and roll it out onto a floured surface with a rolling pin and cut it into rounds with a biscuit cutter.

Bake for 25 minutes, or until golden and bubbly. Serve warm and top with ice cream or whipped cream.

