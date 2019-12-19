Local citrus is off-the-charts productive this year, and the last thing you want to do is let any of those juicy, fragrant beauties go to waste. There are only so many oranges you can eat on a daily basis, or lemons you can squirt in your adult beverage, so it takes a little creativity and planning to make sure everything goes to use. Here are a few ideas—and a final fall back plan—to make sure your fruit doesn’t die on the vine.

Use them in flower arrangements

Whole citrus is beautiful when arranged in a linear table top design with sprigs of fir, glittery balls, low vases of flowers and candles. Whole lemons look gorgeous stacked by themselves in tall, clear glass vases and slices of citrus are really nice when arranged inside a vase, like this.

Make fresh squeezed juice

One of the best ways to use a lot of citrus, especially oranges, is to juice them. Fresh squeezed orange juice is an excellent way to stave off colds this time of year. Poured into a pretty bottle or large jar for a great gift.

Preserve them

Preserved lemons, a big part of Moroccan cooking, are a fabulous addition to grilled and roasted meats, pizza, salads, pasta and countless other dishes. To make them, follow a recipe like this one, which requires salting and stowing the lemons until they’re mellow and silken. This also makes a great gift.

Make candied fruit peel

Candied fruit peel is hypnotic. Remove the peel from oranges and lemons, boil them in sugar water, and then toss in sugar. They’re an amazing addition to cookies, cakes, muffins and other baked goods.

Give them away

Even after you’ve gotten creative, there’s a good chance you’ll still have fresh fruit left if you have a bumper crop. Drop them in simple bags or baskets with a pretty bow and give them to friends, neighbors, your postal carrier or your favorite mechanic. You can also donate them to a local food pantry. Baton Rouge Green’s City Citrus project volunteers harvested more than 4,600 pounds of citrus for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank earlier this month.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.