For parents, this time of year sparks feelings of relief and panic. A predictable schedule returns, but so does the demand for household order. Nowhere does that hit harder than in the kitchen.

To survive the sudden need for fast breakfasts, creative lunch boxes and family-friendly dinners, you need a plan of attack for supplies and schedules. But to keep your sanity, you also need a reality check. It’s crazy to think that every week will yield nightly dinners worthy of pots and pans. That’s not real life. It’s certainly not mine. Balance is the key—meaning that some nights will mean leftovers, ordering out or PB&Js. Still, you can achieve great things in the kitchen under stress if you take a few simple steps.

Here’s how:

Brainstorm and solicit

This whole process is so much easier if you create a master list of dinner ideas that already work for your family, or that you’d like to try. Aim for 25 really good ideas. These will serve as a list to pull from each week that will also inspire spinoffs. Examples: If everyone likes red beans and rice, try black or white beans instead; or, convert taco night into burrito night.

Clean out

Before school starts, clean out the pantry and the refrigerator. It gives you a chance to see what staples you need, and it makes cooking easier. You’ll feel like a domestic boss.

Make ahead

All sorts of meals are great for making ahead and freezing. Take time on the weekends to make a few things to toss in the freezer. As the fall rocks on, make double batches of the dishes you prepare for the week, one for eating now, and one for enjoying later.

Fall back on fresh fruit

If there’s anything I keep in full supply in my house consistently, it’s fresh fruit. It works for all three meals, is universally beloved and requires little to no attention. It also makes a great substitute for desserts and green salads.

Plan and post

Think ahead about what you’re planning to serve for dinner each week. Write it down. Make your shopping list accordingly. Be public about your decisions by posting the meal plan in the kitchen. Then, when that grating question—“What’s for dinner?”—gets asked, you’ve got a ready answer.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.