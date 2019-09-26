The kitchen can be a place of great joy, but when life gets busy and stressful, it can turn into a place of frustration. I find that, by now, all my cheerful back-to-school energy has eroded and been replaced by an attempt at all-out weeknight survival.

What helps is having a few strategies up your sleeve to make the week run smoothly and to return inspiration and happiness to the plate.

Here are a few of my favorite kitchen hacks.

Turn bread heels into breadcrumbs

If your kids bring their lunches every day, but aren’t super enthused about sandwiches made with bread heels, use the heels to make breadcrumbs. Toss them in the food processor, then freeze them immediately or spread them on a sheet pan and toast them slightly for a crunchier texture. Add salt and dried Italian herbs to create Italian style breadcrumbs. Use immediately or pop in the freezer.

Start using parchment paper

Bakers know the magic of parchment paper for helping homemade cookies slide off the pan, but parchment paper is also great for lining baking sheets before you bake meatballs or prepare a sheet pan dinner. Nothing sticks, and food cooks evenly. And of course, it’s essential for baking fish fillets or chicken breasts en papillote—one of the best cooking hacks around.

Cook while you sleep

You know all about cooking in slow cookers and instant pots, but don’t forget that a lidded roaster or Dutch oven placed in a slow oven overnight is an easy hands-free way to cook. Into a roaster, place a seasoned pork shoulder, fat side up, with a little water and some aromatic vegetables. Roast for 8 hours at 250 degrees. This method is also great for making beef, chicken and vegetable stock.

Tender chicken breasts every time

All the juicy goodness seems to have been bred out of the average chicken breast, but you can ensure this healthful ingredient tastes delicious by cooking it in cast iron. Marinate the breasts first, and when you’re ready to cook, allow them to sit out a bit to get closer to room temperature. Bring a cast iron skillet to high, and sear the breasts for 5 minutes on each side. Then, add a half-cup chicken stock to the skillet, cover tightly with foil, and bake until just cooked through (about 15-20 minutes depending on the size and number of breasts). The liquid creates a steam effect which keeps the breasts juicy.

Spice things up

Stocking the spice cabinet might seem a pricy proposition, but dry spices do last a long time, go a long way and breathe new life into a wide variety of dishes. So use them! Cinnamon added to a pot of oatmeal makes it so flavorful you won’t need brown sugar. Smoked paprika brings meaty umami to lackluster vegetarian dishes. Dried ginger is a baker’s best friend. Celery seed wakes up cole slaw and chicken salad. And dried coriander is perfect in homemade curries.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.