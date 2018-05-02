In this week’s dish, a quickly assembled pineapple salsa enlivens a fillet of salmon, creating an easy weeknight meal that’s still elegant enough for weekends. The leftover salsa (if you have any) also pairs well with chicken, pork, shrimp and other types of fish. It’s a yummy addition to your Tuesday taco bar—or simply paired with your favorite chips.

Here’s how:

Salmon with Pineapple Salsa

For the salmon:

1/3 cup olive oil, or your favorite oil for sautéeing

4 6-ounce salmon fillets, skin on

Kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper to taste

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil to medium-high heat. Sprinkle the salt and pepper over the salmon fillets. When the pan is hot, add the fillets skin side down. Cook for 2-3 minutes, then flip the fillets and cook on the other side for 2-3 minutes, or until medium rare (or done to your preference). Plate, and top with the pineapple salsa (recipe follows).

For the Pineapple Salsa:

Makes about 3 ½ cups, or enough for 4 salmon fillets, with some leftover

2 cups chopped fresh pineapple

1 large or 2 small ripe avocados, diced

2/3 cup chopped tomatoes

2-3 green onions, finely chopped (include green and white parts)

1 large clove garlic, finely minced

1 jalapeno pepper, minced (optional), removed seeds and ribs for milder flavor

1/3 cup chopped cilantro, or a combination of cilantro and basil

Juice of 2 limes

Kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper to taste

Combine all the ingredients and gently toss. Serve with fish, chicken, pork or shrimp. Store tightly and refrigerate for up to three days.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.