You know what’s great with just about everything these days? Water. Especially water with bubbles in it.

Brands like LaCroix and Topo Chico have been in existence for longer than their many millennial devotees have been alive. But in the past five years, those bright cans and glass bottles are suddenly everywhere.

And they’ve acted as the gateway drugs for an onslaught of carbonated beverages.

Soda, beer, coffee—for whatever bad habit you’re trying to kick, there’s a fizzy, low-or-no-calorie alternative. College students guzzle fruit-forward, alcohol-spiked seltzers on game days. Lightly caffeinated sparkling water is on the rise, too, infused with a little kick from coffee beans or green tea.

At Baton Rouge grocery stores, there’s a stunning array of indie and lesser-known seltzer brands. You’ll find some unexpected flavor notes—think basil, lavender and cactus rose—and each can is more artfully designed than the last.

Read on for more on the sparkling drinks we’ve found at Capital City stores, from a story in the 225 October 2020 issue.