Spanish Town’s Capitol Grocery (one of BR’s oldest businesses) has a new owner with plans for more food and events

Spanish Town’s long-standing market, Capitol Grocery, has a new owner who is planning to expand the business’s offerings and host community events.

Devon Harris, Capitol Grocery’s owner and manager, was previously the market’s head chef, serving up hot sandwiches and lunch plates to Spanish Town residents and workers from the nearby state Capitol and government complex. He took over from former owner Anne Hains in late November.

“We’re here for Spanish Town, and anything else is an added bonus,” Harris says.

He plans to immediately start offering a wider range of foods at the store, adding in deli meats and fresh produce among other items. The store currently carries stock similar to those found at service stations.

This is the second time the market has changed hands in as many years, with Hains taking over from previous owner and former legislative clerk Travis Campbell in late 2020. Hains changed the name from Spanish Town Market back to its historic moniker Capitol Grocery. Capitol Grocery is one of the city’s oldest businesses, first opening in 1914.

