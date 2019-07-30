Cookout side dishes, especially cool, flavorful salads, are a cornerstone of summer. Their templates are comforting and familiar: macaroni, potato, coleslaw, three bean, roasted veggie, fruit, basic green and grain—all perfectly delicious options for your next backyard barbecue or summer potluck.

225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson is partial to a quinoa salad because it’s easy to make ahead and no matter what you throw in, it holds its shape and flavor. You can take a quinoa salad in infinite directions, but a Southwest theme is punchy and substantial, especially when you add plump sautéed or grilled Gulf shrimp.

Read on for the full story from this edition of “Spatula Diaries,” which we first published in June 2017.