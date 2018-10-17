There is no shortage of coffee options in Baton Rouge. If you live in Mid City, downtown or the LSU area, there are at least a couple within a short drive, from chains like CC’s Coffee House to local shops like French Truck Coffee.

But in north Baton Rouge, the average Scotlandville resident or Southern University student has to hop on the interstate to get to the nearest coffee shop. In March, Southern Grind Cofé owner Horatio Isadore changed that.

Southern Grind Cofé on Scotland Avenue is just two minutes from Southern University. Nestled between aged and vacant buildings in an unmarked strip mall, the coffee shop brings a burst of life to the area.

Read on for the full story from 225‘s October issue.