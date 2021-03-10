Southern Cofe now open in Main Street Market, serving coffee and more

Southern Cofe is known for its healthy snacks and meals, creative drinks and colorful atmosphere. Its first location on Scotland Avenue near Southern University serves a bustling area of north Baton Rouge. Isadore hopes to bring a slice of that to Main Street Market.

“We wanted to bring some of the same energy, magic and culture that we have in Scotlandville over there to downtown,” Isadore says.

Devoted fans need not worry about a smaller menu in the coffee stand; it will stay mostly the same, just a little condensed. Southern Cofe didn’t want its menu to overlap with certain vendors in the market, Isadore says, so the team selected some of their best menu items to highlight at the downtown location. The shop will serve its signature coffee, refreshing smoothies and juices, some sandwiches and paninis and seasonal soups, to name a few.

While Southern Cofe is adjusting to a new location, Isadore hopes to stay true to the brand’s roots of making anyone feel at home.

“Over a longer period of time, I can’t recall that a business from north Baton Rouge expanded to downtown,” Isadore says. “You always see the other way around. We want people to know that we can accommodate anyone and make anyone feel comfortable.”

Main Street Market is open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon. Follow Southern Cofe’s Main Street Market location on Instagram @SouthernCofe_TheMarket.

