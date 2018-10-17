While autumn officially began in late September, most Baton Rouge natives know not to hold their breath waiting for cooler temperatures. Those of us who sip pumpkin spice lattes and do a happy dance every time we hear the word “Thanksgiving” are especially eager for fall to find its way to the Capital Region. Luckily, we can celebrate the season at local restaurants with fall favorites like warm, hearty bowls of soup or gumbo.

Bistro Byronz

Louisiana-style soups are offered year-round at Bistro Byronz. Grab your spoon and dig into a classic bowl of chicken and sausage gumbo that takes you right back to your childhood and cold nights. A corn and shrimp tomato-based soup and creamy sweet corn and crab soup are also on the menu.

Chow Yum Phat

What’s better than a steaming bowl of ramen noodles? We’re not talking the kind that comes from the cheap, store-bought package either. At Chow Yum Phat, you can choose from a variety of Asian ramen noodle dishes. Ramen options include dishes like The Addie, which comes with grilled beef, a soft boiled egg, mushrooms, kimchi, chili oil and scallions, and June’s Veggie, a vegetarian-friendly ramen dish made with vegetable broth, roasted corn, a soft boiled egg, mushrooms, scallions and chili oil.

Mansurs on the Boulevard

Next time you’re on a date night at Mansurs on the Boulevard, start your evening with one of their soups of the day. While soup offerings change daily, gumbo and cream of brie and crabmeat soup are constants on the menu. To find out what soups are offered on a specific day, call ahead or ask your server before ordering.

Newk’s Eatery

No matter the day, Newk’s Eatery has a soup for you. The chain’s soup menu includes classics like loaded potato, fire-roasted tomato, and broccoli and cheese soup. For the more adventurous soup lovers, Newk’s also has chicken tortilla, Thai chicken and wild mushroom soups. Check its website to see the daily soup offerings.

Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant

In addition to a hearty bowl of seafood gumbo, Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant offers other Louisiana staples like crab and corn bisque and turtle soup. If you want to order soup as a meal, choose the soup and salad combo, which includes a large soup with your choice of tossed salad or coleslaw.

Simple Joe Cafe

Simple Joe Cafe isn’t just known for its thick, buttery grits. When the temperature drops, the Mid City cafe starts cooking up soups for the week. Soup options include chicken and andouille gumbo, tomato basil soup paired with a grilled cheese, chicken tortilla soup and navy bean soup. Call ahead to hear what soups the cafe is serving for the week.

Know of some other local places that have great soups to warm your soul? Let us know in the comments!