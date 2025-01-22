×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Snowed in? Take the chance to submit nominations for the Best of 225 Awards

Are icy roads following the Capital Region’s winter storm keeping you stuck at home? Sounds like a great time to, ahem, make your picks for this year’s Best of 225 Awards.

Greater Baton Rouge’s original reader’s choice poll, the Best of 225 has grown every year over the last two decades. The feature is turning 20 in 2025, and we’re letting you decide which local restaurants, bars, people and businesses will receive awards in our anniversary edition of the awards.

Head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to nominate your picks. Write-in nominations will run until Jan. 31, 2025.

Nominations are the first part of the awards process—and are arguably the most important, because they determine which people and businesses will end up on the ballot later this year.

They’ll be followed by voting from Feb. 25 to April 8.

Want to secure a spot on the ballot? Download our official promotional graphics for your social posts and signage.


Latest Stories