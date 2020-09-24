It’s that most wonderful time of the year again in south Louisiana: tailgating time. And while the season may look different this year and the tailgates will be at home, we’re still finding ways to celebrate.

We looked back in our not-so-distant archives for a great do-ahead menu that features Southern Fried Chicken Strips, a Seven-Layer Salad individualized in Mason jars, a Cajun-style iced tea cocktail and Caramel Swirl Brownies.

It’s a great way to still celebrate the Tigers this weekend and also provide individual bites if you’ve got family and friends coming over and want to keep everyone feeling comfortable and socially distant.

Read on for the recipes, which originally appeared in the August 2018 edition of 225.