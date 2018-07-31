An easy menu to pack up and bring with you to the game or any other outdoor gathering

It’s that most wonderful time of the year again in south Louisiana: tailgating time. As any diehard football fan can tell you, the game may be the draw, but tailgating is a sport all its own. Seasoned tailgaters have to plan, prepare and be in top shape for marathon weekends of good food, plentiful drink, partying and fandom.

This month’s menu is a great do-ahead that can be taken on the road to any tailgate—or picnic, for that matter. The Southern Fried Chicken Strips are a favorite in our family. Though it may seem intimidating to fry your own chicken strips, these are lighter, fresher and healthier than your standard fast-food options.

Our tailgate menu also includes a Seven-Layer Salad, an updated version of something our mom used to make in the 1970s. We substituted edamame for green peas to up the protein quotient. We also put it into individual Mason jars to make it easy to chill and take on the road.

We round off this portable meal with a decadent brownie that is sure to be a favorite with your friends, family and anyone else who passes by your gathering.

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS WITH CREOLE HONEY MUSTARD

There are lots of great places to pick up fried chicken strips around Baton Rouge. We prefer to make them at home, though, because they are lighter, fresher and more healthful, containing less sodium and breading than the fast-food variety. If you’re bringing these out on a tailgate, make sure not to transport them in a tightly covered container. They’ll get soggy. Let them cool first, and lightly cover with a top that has vent holes in it.

Servings: 6

2 pounds chicken strips

1 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning

Vegetable oil for frying

2 cups flour

2 eggs

2 cups self-rising flour

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1. In a shallow baking dish, combine the chicken strips with the buttermilk and Creole seasoning, and mix until well blended. Cover and chill for at least an hour.

2. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet to 350 degrees. While the oil heats, set up your station to batter the chicken strips.

3. Place the flour in a shallow baking dish. In a second dish, beat the eggs. In the third dish, combine the self-rising flour with the salt, pepper, paprika and garlic powder.

4. Working in batches, remove a few of the chicken strips from the seasoned buttermilk and dredge in the flour. Then, dip them in the beaten eggs and finally into the seasoned self-rising flour. Carefully drop the breaded chicken strips into the hot oil. Fry for 6 to 8 minutes on both sides or until golden brown and cooked through. Drain on a baking sheet lined with paper towels.

5. Repeat these steps with the remaining chicken strips. Serve with the Creole Honey Mustard dipping sauce.

For the dipping sauce:

1 cup Dijon mustard

1 cup Creole mustard

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup honey

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1. In a mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients. Whisk until well blended.

2. Cover and chill for at least one hour. This may be made several days in advance, and it will keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

INDIVIDUAL SEVEN-LAYER SALADS

This hearty, retro salad can be served as a main dish because it’s packed with protein. Back in the 1970s when our mom would make a variation of it, the trend was to serve it in a large glass bowl or clear trifle dish. We’ve updated the recipe and serve it in individual Mason jars, which makes them easy to transport and requires no additional plates. If you’re bringing them to an unseasonably warm tailgate party or picnic, make sure to keep them in a cool ice chest.

Servings: 6

For the dressing:

¼ cup chopped green onion bottoms

2 teaspoons sugar

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 cups mayonnaise

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1. In a small mixing bowl, combine the green onion bottoms, sugar, vinegar and mustard until well combined.

2. Whisk in the mayonnaise, salt and pepper until smooth. Chill. This may be made a day in advance.

For the salad:

1 head romaine lettuce, shredded

2 cups diced tomatoes

3 hard boiled eggs sliced

2 cups shelled edamame

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup bacon bits

1 cup green onion tops

1. Divide the lettuce between the Mason jars followed by the diced tomatoes, sliced boiled eggs and edamame.

2. Spoon a couple tablespoons of dressing over the edamame layer. Add the shredded cheddar, bacon bits and green onion tops.

3. Close the jar lids, and chill until you are ready to serve.

CAJUN-STYLE ICED TEA COCKTAIL

We decided to bring back this Cajun Ice tea recipe from the “Dining In” archives. It was first published in September 2014. This refreshing cocktail uses black tea infused with fresh lemon and orange zest along with whole cloves. It is sweetened with Louisiana honey and spiked with a bit of bourbon. This tea is equally refreshing without the alcohol and perfect to make ahead and take with you.

Servings: 6

2 tablespoons fresh julienned orange peel

2 tablespoons fresh julienned lemon peel

1 teaspoon whole cloves

4 cups boiling water

2 tea bags of black tea

¼ cup Louisiana honey

6 ounces bourbon

Orange and lemon wedges for garnish

1. Place the citrus peels and cloves in the bottom of a pot, and pour in the 4 cups of boiling water.

2. Add the 2 tea bags, and allow everything to steep for 10 minutes.

3. Remove the tea bags and pour in the honey. Place the tea into the refrigerator to chill.

4. Fill 6 cups with ice. Pour a shot of bourbon into each glass.

5. Pour the spiced tea over each glass. Garnish with the lemon and orange slices.

CARAMEL SWIRL BROWNIES

Homemade brownies are a treat and truly take no more time to whip up than box-mix brownies. Tracey’s daughter, Maggie, has perfected her favorite recipe and added a little something extra: caramel sauce. The combination of rich chocolate and a swirl of caramel makes for the perfect sweet treat and a great dessert to pack up and take to the tailgate.

Servings: Yields 12 brownies

1 stick of butter, softened

1 cup sugar

½ cup flour

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking soda

2 eggs

½ cup cocoa powder

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 tablespoon water

1 cup dark or semi-sweet chocolate chips cup prepared caramel sauce

1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees and grease an 8-by-8-inch baking pan.

2. In a large bowl, cream together the softened butter and sugar until fluffy. In a separate bowl, sift the flour, salt and baking soda.

3. Beat the eggs one at a time into the butter mixture, followed by the cocoa powder and vanilla. Fold in the flour mixture. Mix until well combined.

4. Add in the water and chocolate chips. Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish.

5. In a microwave-safe dish, heat the caramel sauce for 15 to 20 seconds. Spoon a dollop of caramel sauce into the four corners of the baking dish and one in the middle on top of the brownie batter. Use the tip of a knife to swirl the caramel over the brownie batter.

6. Bake the brownies for 30 to 35 minutes or until a tester inserted in the middle comes out clean.

7. Cool the brownies completely before cutting them.

This article was originally published in the August 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.