A side of vitamin D, please: New restaurants in Baton Rouge with great outdoor patios and seating areas

SoLou

Opened in March 2021, SoLou has an outdoor space that is equally as impressive as its indoor seating. Enjoy your meal under sprawling tree limbs during the day or indulge in an evening meal under the large, twinkling lights. If the outside area is packed, you can still enjoy the fresh air indoors when the garage-style doors are open. Cool down with a signature cocktail as you snack on complimentary pork rinds before your meal. This open outdoor area is the perfect place for spring brunches and celebrations. SoLou is at 7246 Perkins Road.

Rock Paper Taco

Formerly a food truck, Rock Paper Taco opened its first brick-and-mortar location on West Chimes Street near LSU’s North Gates. This taqueria provides the perfect place to get a quick lunch and to take in the outdoors between classes or work meetings. Enjoy unique taco creations while sipping on cocktails and margaritas made from agave spirits on the out front. Rock Paper Taco is at 166 W. Chimes St.

Gail’s Fine Ice Cream

With brightly painted picnic tables and a lawn overlooking Perkins Road, Gail’s Fine Ice Cream is a great place to go to enjoy a cool cone to beat the outside heat. With 16 flavors of ice cream and coffees drinks created with French Truck coffee, you’re sure to find a sweet treat to enjoy at any point in the day. Take the kiddos out for an after-school snack or just treat yourself to a midday scoop—we won’t judge. Gail’s is at 3025 Perkins Road.

Reve Coffee Lab

If you’re looking for an open-air environment to study, have a casual work meeting or sip a coffee with friends, try Reve Coffee Lab. With tables lining the exterior, there’s no shortage of outdoor seating at this coffee shop. Take in the warmer weather and sunlight as you try iced matcha and flavored cold brews while getting some work done. Reve is at 8211 Village Plaza Court.

Spoke & Hub

Recently opened on Government Street, Spoke and Hub definitely knows how to utilize its outdoor space. With seating along the front and side of the restaurant, you can enjoy brunch, lunch or dinner outdoors. Umbrella-covered tables allow you to enjoy the sun with a little shade. The patio area also includes outdoor lounging sofas to enjoy cocktails and appetizers with friends. Spoke & Hub is at 5412 Government St.

Leola’s Cafe

Sip on mimosas and try a rotating flight of pancakes while enjoying the outdoor patio space at Leola’s Cafe. This brunch and lunch spot opened next to Circa 1857 in January 2021. This outdoor space even features a small stage area for musicians to play and a bar for boozy brunch parties. Get there early and claim your patio spot to enjoy the sunny weather of spring. Leola’s is at 1857 Government St.

The Main Lobby

Located on Main Street, Main Lobby opened its doors in February in the old Hound Dogs location. The addition of a rooftop bar and seating area makes this cocktail lounge the perfect place to sit on a lovely spring day. Sip on themed cocktails and try appetizers like sliders and seafood egg rolls as you catch an aerial view of the hustle and bustle of downtown. Main Lobby is at 668 Main Street.

