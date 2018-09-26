On Saturday, we welcomed the first day of fall, and you know what that means—crisp breezes, leaves changing colors, sweaters. Wait … just kidding, this is south Louisiana.

While we can’t control Mother Nature, we can get a little taste of fall by feasting on these meals at Baton Rouge restaurants (pun intended). One bite of any of these meals will instantly transport diners to their favorite fall memories—whether it’s trick-or-treating as a child or stuffing their faces at Thanksgiving dinner.

Gino’s Laurence Bread

When Oprah confessed her love for bread, we felt that. No fall dinner is complete without dinner rolls, and luckily Gino’s understands that too. Locals vouch for the cheesy, garlic concoction topped with sesame seeds.

Jason’s Deli Chicken Pot Pie Soup

As much as we love the changing of seasons, the transition can often cause our allergies to go awry. This savory soup from Jason’s Deli will soothe your throat while still bringing you the seasonal joy that comes from seeing a chicken pot pie come right out of the oven.

Juban’s Waldorf Salad

For those who want a healthier but still autumnal option, this old-school salad from Juban’s Creole Restaurant was made for you. Granny Smith apples are wedged throughout the Boston Bibb lettuce, along with toasted walnuts, red grapes and blue cheese crumbles.

The Ambrosia Bakery’s Caramel Apple with Chocolate and Pecans

Nothing takes you on a trip down fall memory lane faster than caramel apples. A walk inside The Ambrosia Bakery will take you back to the bakeries of your childhood, and the Granny Smith apples dipped in caramel, chocolate and pecan pieces will leave you begging for more.

Elsie’s Pie Shop Apple Pie

No fall roundup would be complete without the classic apple pie, and it doesn’t get more classic than this pie from Elsie’s Plate & Pie, which often comes in a skillet served with ice cream. Owner Paul Dupré’s grandmother, Elsie, and her homemade apple pies were the inspiration for the restaurant itself.

Zea’s Sweet Potato Pecan Bread Pudding

With freshly baked sweet potatoes, French bread, pecans and cinnamon, this Zea Rotisserie & Bar signature dessert screams fall through and through. If that weren’t enough, it’s also topped with a rum praline sauce.

Fleming’s Apple Bacon Butter Cake

Yes, this list is heavy on the apples, but you’ll understand why once you try a bite of Fleming’s warm cake coated with apple bacon jam and bourbon maple glaze, topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Are we sure fall wasn’t actually the season Andy Williams was singing about when he crooned “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year?”

Have a favorite fall dish from a Baton Rouge restaurant, bakery or cafe? Let us know about it in the comments!