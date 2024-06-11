See what’s moving into the former Unleaded BBQ on Perkins Road

Unleaded BBQ on Perkins Road has closed, and signage for a new restaurant called Var’s Pizza has been erected at its former building.

It’s currently unclear when the new pizza spot will open, as representatives from Var’s Pizza were unable to be reached for comment before this story’s publication deadline. A marquee in front of the building indicates that the restaurant is currently accepting applications.

An Instagram profile has been created for Var’s Pizza, though there are currently no posts. The profile’s bio describes the restaurant as a “pizza and beer joint.”

Unleaded BBQ opened in August 2022 in what was once a Cracker Barrel. According to business filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office, Unleaded BBQ’s officers are Edwin Edwards, Chad Hughes and Cathy Melanson.

Edwards and Hughes are also the officers of Ivar’s Sports Bar & Grill, which is right next to Unleaded BBQ’s former building. Var’s Pizza’s name is likely a play on “Ivar’s.”

