Secure your Thanksgiving sides from these Capital Region restaurants and markets

Halloween has passed, and the first notes of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” are hanging in the air. But don’t get distracted by the shiny baubles and gifts of the holiday season just yet: Thanksgiving is less than four weeks out.

Turkey Day is on Thursday, Nov. 28, and if you’re still looking for the perfect sides for your table, you don’t need to look far. Baton Rouge caterers, restaurants and grocery stores have you covered—but most orders close about a week before the big day, so don’t delay.

Here’s a list of local hot spots to grab premade Thanksgiving sides. Did we miss your favorite spot? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

Bergeron’s City Market

8200 Jefferson Highway

Bergeron’s offers a cold take-and-bake menu available for pickup for Turkey Day. The sides, including a yam crunch and gourmet mac and cheese, feed anywhere from four to 12 people. All orders must be placed by Nov. 19, so don’t wait until the last second.

Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro

6171 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Copeland’s has a range of Thanksgiving classics, like smothered ham, bacon green beans and hot buttered biscuits, but it also includes local favorites like a Louisiana oyster dressing. Copeland’s asks for a 48-hour notice on orders.

Frank’s Restaurant

8353 Airline Highway

Order your potato salad, broccoli rice casserole and other Turkey Day favorites from Frank’s. The last day to order is Nov. 25, but restaurant owner Frank Dedman says the earlier the better due to supply, availability and prep time.

BRQ Seafood and Barbeque

10423 Jefferson Highway

BRQ’s sides feed about 15 to 20 people and offer some fun options, like roasted Brussels sprouts and mac and cheese. Thanksgiving orders close Nov. 26.

Gourmet Girls

1660 Lobdell Ave., Suite 100

Elevate your Thanksgiving with unique sides, like Gourmet Girls’ pumpkin soup, Spinach Katia and lobster mac and cheese. Thanksgiving orders from Gourmet Girls close Nov. 23.

Rocca Pizzeria

3897 Government St.

Along with classic sides, the pizzeria offers a selection of gluten-free options, like cranberry chutney, potato au gratin and sweet potato casserole on its Thanksgiving table menu. Rocca is taking Thanksgiving orders until 5 p.m. Nov. 22.

City Pork Catering & Events

2921 Government St.

Order Thanksgiving sides like smoked corn grits, sweet potato casserole and more from City Pork before Nov. 22.

Maxwell’s Market

7620 Corporate Blvd. 6241 Perkins Road

Get your Thanksgiving sides from Maxwell’s Market, where its famous oyster dressing is a highlight on the holiday menu, along with traditional sides. Orders close the week of Thanksgiving.

Jubans Restaurant & Bar

3739 Perkins Road

Celebrate Thanksgiving with sides from Jubans, including gumbo, maque choux and mashed potatoes. The last day to place orders is Nov. 22. Or, find yourself at Jubans on Nov. 28, with a holiday buffet from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Reservations can be made online.

Chris’s Specialty Foods

3075 Millerville Road

18135 E. Petroleum Dr., Suite J

Get a Thanksgiving dinner from this specialty meat shop with sides like cornbread, cabbage and yams. Shipping closes Nov. 20.

Matherne’s Market

85 Gateway Center Lane 3251 La. Highway 3125, Paulina 440 N. Third St.

Sides from Matherne’s feed anywhere from eight to 18 people. Choose from classic cornbread dressing, candied yams, rolls and more. To avoid a late-order charge, make sure to place your orders before Nov. 25 and give Matherne’s a 48-hour notice before any order is to be ready.

Sammy’s Grill

8635 Highland Road

Order from Sammy’s (with a 48-hour notice) for your Thanksgiving sides, with options ranging from boudin rice dressing to fried Brussels sprouts.