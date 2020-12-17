As we find ourselves in the midst of the holidays, family budgets are tight and celebrating may look a little different this year. But it’s more important than ever to show loved ones how much we care.

With that in mind, 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch decided this month to focus on fun gifts of foods that can be made without breaking the bank. You can utilize ingredients you may even have growing in your own backyard—those little gems you may have overlooked, like Meyer lemons, satsumas and pecans. These gifts using locally sourced ingredients are the perfect way to celebrate the good that 2020 has brought … and to send the year on its way.

Next up in Tracey’s batch of recipes is a Satsuma Cranberry Quick Bread.

If you have access to a satsuma tree, you know how plentiful they are this time of year. Tracey came up with a delicious quick bread using satsumas and dried cranberries that is yet another reason for us to love this winter citrus. It is moist and rich and a tasty treat to enjoy along with coffee in the morning or on a crisp afternoon with a nice cup of tea. It is great to have on hand over the holidays and makes an even greater gift to share with friends and neighbors.

Read on for the Satsuma Cranberry Quick Bread recipe and three other homemade gift ideas, which were featured in the December 2020 issue of 225.