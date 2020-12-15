For vegetarians or those uninitiated with Indian-style cuisine, Channa Masala is a great introduction, with its chickpeas stewed in bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Photo by Collin Richie

Our secret restaurant reviewer had passed Curry N Kabab countless times with curiosity. A friend who eats there probably once a month had always raved about its Pakistani and Indian food and delightful staff.

But until our restaurant reviewer’s partner came home expounding on the restaurant’s delights after a lunch outing, it seemed like a local spot not worth passing up. So on a recent night, our reviewer took the plunge for dinner at the quaint Coursey Boulevard restaurant.

Curry N Kabab opened its doors on Coursey Boulevard in October 2012 and has been a quiet stalwart of the local Indian and Pakistani cuisine scene ever since. The menu offers lunch specials and vegetarian and vegan options, as well as takeout and delivery.

Read on for the full review, which originally appeared in our December 2020 issue.