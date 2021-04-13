Sample wines and small plates when Epicurean Society launches first-ever Spring Fête this week

Taste new wine and nosh on small plates while strolling through the lush grounds of Houmas House at the first-ever Spring Fête this Sunday, proof that Baton Rouge’s culinary scene is beginning to return to normal.

“We’ve been wanting to do this for a while,” says Mestizo chef owner Jim Urdiales, a board member with organizer Baton Rouge Epicurean Society. The event highlights wines and a few spirits, along with tapas-style bites prepared by 10 participating restaurants and food purveyors.

“It’s a wine-driven event,” Urdiales says. “We plan to start holding it every year along with all of our other regular events.” The Epicurean Society hosts the annual kick-off to crawfish season, Crawfête (rescheduled to 2022), the summertime Fête Rouge award dinner and chefs’ competition and the fall Fête du Vin, a high-end wine tasting event. “Spring Fête will round out the calendar,” Urdiales says. All Epicurean Society events raise money to help local charities fight childhood obesity.