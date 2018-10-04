The fifth annual Brew at the Zoo is set to take over the Baton Rouge Zoo this Friday with more than 200 craft beers to try, food tastings, live music and more.

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Brew at the Zoo is rolling out some new features—most notably, special VIP packages that are now available for $100.

VIP ticket-holders will get one hour of early access to the event, line-skipping privileges, access to a VIP tent, specialty food and drinks and VIP-only air-conditioned bathrooms.

The event will also offer a raffle with five top-of-the-line prizes up for grabs—prizes include a custom keg, a behind-the-scenes animal feeding and the opportunity to name a zoo animal.

The Baton Rouge Zoo also promises more opportunities to see the zoo’s variety of animals at this year’s event.

General admission tickets are $50, or $20 if you’re a designated driver. Purchase your tickets, buy raffle entries and T-shirts and view a full beer list here.

Brew at the Zoo will take place Friday, Oct. 5, 7-10 p.m. The Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3601 Thomas Road.