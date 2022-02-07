Royal Family

The roots of king cake reach back centuries to Old World Europe, when some form of the pastry was served on Jan. 6, the Feast of the Epiphany, to signify the three kings’ arrival in Bethlehem. Still in France today, the cakes are confined to Twelfth Night only, when families serve galette du rois, almond-filled puff pastry baked with ceramic trinkets inside.

No surprise, king cakes are enjoyed in Louisiana throughout Carnival (and more recently, during other holidays) with wild abandon. One is never enough, not when there are so many variations. New iterations appear all the time, like this Queen Cake from Gourmet Girls, one of several specialty versions made by the Bocage catering company. In this elegant pastry, a homemade brioche ring is filled with Champagne mousse and sprayed with edible gold lustre and topped with edible flowers. “It’s gold, and different,” says Gourmet Girls owner Katia Mangham, “so why not name it ‘queen.’” gourmetgirlsbr.com

Others to try

Poupart’s Traditional French King Cake

Find this Lafayette bakery’s galette des rois at several independent supermarkets in Baton Rouge. Heat before serving. It’s a delectable option to the more common tri-colored brioche ring. poupartsbakery.com

Gambino’s Bakery

Fans of filled king cakes know there’s nothing like Gambino’s double-stuffed option. This is also one of the few bakeries that still bakes the baby inside. gambinos.com

For more local king cake coverage, subscribe to 225 Daily at 225batonrouge.com/225daily.

This article was originally published in the February 2022 issue of 225 magazine.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE