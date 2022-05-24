Rouses Markets plans oasis in north Baton Rouge food desert

Rouses Markets is planning to build a new, full-service grocery store in north Baton Rouge on the northwest corner of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive.

Much of north Baton Rouge is considered part of a food desert, meaning there is limited access to fresh food. City-parish officials hope Rouses will anchor and contribute to the redevelopment and revitalization of Ardenwood Shopping Center and the surrounding area.

“It was clear the community was in need of a fresh food retailer closer to home,” says Rouses CEO Donny Rouse.