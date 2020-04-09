Forget paper and plastic. As we’re all being mindful of keeping our hands to ourselves during the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve also been more inclined to bring along our own reusable bags to the grocery store.

And while we put together a story earlier this year for our April issue all about how stylish reusable tote bags have become, we never imagined such everyday items would become more important during the coronavirus outbreak.

Local businesses, organizations and events increasingly dish out reusable canvas and laminated bags with bold statements, Louisiana-inspired symbols and even iridescent materials. That means they can help brighten up your next trip to the grocery store during these tough times.

Check out some of the tote bags we found around town in this story, which originally ran in 225‘s April 2020 issue.