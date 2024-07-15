This restaurant group is opening a new eatery in Denham Springs

A new Mexican restaurant is opening its doors this summer in Denham Springs.

Ruderis and Maria Gomez, members of the family who own local restaurants like Sarita’s Grill and Cantina, El Magey Mexican Buffet, Panaderia Las Delicias Bakery and Bonta del Forno Ristorante, are adding a new concept to their portfolio.

Tulum Grill and Cantina is a Mexican restaurant slated to open by August 12 near Bass Pro Shops.

“Tulum is my favorite place in Mexico,” Ruderis Gomez says.

This tribute to the scenic Mexican town near Cancun and Cozumel will serve authentic Mexican and El Salvadorian food like street tacos, barbacoa, carnitas and pupusas. Unlike his other restaurants, Tulum will serve street tacos daily, Gomez says.

The owners plan to offer specials similar to those of its sister restaurant Sarita’s, including happy hour margaritas Monday through Friday, Thursday Ladies’ Night, Kids Night and Taco Tuesdays. Military and senior citizens will also be eligible for discounts on allotted days.

The restaurant is one of the latest additions to the developing shopping and dining destination. It is located next to Takumi Hibachi Sushi and Bar and around the corner from its sister company Bonta del Forno Ristorante and Louisiana chicken chain Red Bird Fried Chicken, expected to open in in the coming weeks.

Tulum Grill and Cantina will be at 151 Bass Pro Blvd., Suite A in Denham Springs.

