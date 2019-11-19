Since it opened last spring, the vendor lineup at White Star Market has been like a game of musical chairs. These days, the Mid City hotspot houses a mix of veteran stalls and newcomers, and we’re not complaining—it just means more culinary creations for us to try.

With White Light Night approaching this Friday, Nov. 22, we checked out the current roster. If you’ve attended the festivities before, you know that at some point, you need two things to recharge your batteries: food and drinks. Many of the vendors use the event to experiment with specials or show off old faves. And with eight stalls offering a variety of food, the market is bound to become a gathering spot.

Read on for some of the dishes you’ll be able to try that night, as featured in the November 2019 issue of 225.