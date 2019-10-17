Growing up in New Orleans, 225 recipe writers Tracey Koch and Stephanie Riegel were a lot like many other families. On Monday nights, their mother would make red beans and rice for dinner. This was especially true in the fall and winter.

The tradition was said to be that people ate red beans on Mondays because it was wash day, and beans were easy to prepare and could simmer away all day with little oversight. Tracey and Stephanie aren’t sure if that’s why their mom always made beans on Monday, but traditions die hard in south Louisiana. It’s always a welcome treat to sit down as a family and enjoy a hearty, comforting plate of red beans and rice after school.

For 225‘s October 2019 issue, Tracy and Stephanie offer up their take on red beans as well as two other old-school favorites: a tangy cucumber and pepper relish and a comforting skillet cornbread. It makes for a perfect and casual Monday night dinner.

Read on for all the recipes.