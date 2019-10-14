What’s a better way to start the week than red beans? This menu is perfect for a casual night in

Growing up in New Orleans, we were a lot like many other families. On Monday nights, our mother would make red beans and rice for dinner. This was especially true in the fall and winter.

We were always told people traditionally ate red beans on Mondays because it was wash day, and beans were easy to prepare and could simmer away all day with little oversight. We’re not sure if that’s why our mom always made beans on Monday, but traditions die hard in south Louisiana. It was always a welcome treat to sit down as a family and enjoy a hearty, comforting plate of red beans and rice after school.

We’ve paired the main dish with two other old-school favorites: a tangy cucumber and pepper relish and a comforting skillet cornbread. It makes for a perfect and casual Monday night dinner.

THE MENU

• New Orleans-Style Red Beans

• Fresh Cucumber and Pepper Relish

• Skillet Cornbread

• Cane Syrup Compound Butter

Recipes by Tracey Koch

NEW ORLEANS-STYLE RED BEANS

We’ve carried down the tradition of red beans to our own families, but with a few shortcuts. We boil the beans for a few minutes, which reduces the overall cooking. To cut down on the fat, we use tasso and andouille in place of a ham bone. And to add a little extra flavor, we use chicken broth in place of water to simmer the beans. The result is a creamy and flavorful pot of traditional-tasting red beans that can be made in just a couple of hours.

Servings: 6

1 pound dried red kidney beans

8 cups cold water

3 tablespoons olive oil

½ pound chopped tasso

½ cup chopped onion

¼ cup chopped celery

3 cloves minced garlic

1 pound smoked sausage or andouille

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

8 cups low sodium chicken broth

1 cup extra water (to add during cooking if needed)

Cooked white rice for serving

1. Rinse the beans and place them in a large pot. Cover with the cold water and bring to a boil.

2. Boil the beans for 10 minutes. Drain completely.

3. Place the empty pot back on the stove. Add in the olive oil, tasso, onion, celery and garlic. Sauté 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Add the red beans, sausage, salt, pepper and chicken broth. Bring the mixture to a boil.

5. Reduce the heat to low, cover and continue cooking. Cook for about 2 hours or until the beans become very soft. Stir occasionally to prevent the beans from sticking to the bottom of the pot. Add a cup of water halfway through the cooking time if the mixture gets too thick.

6. Serve over cooked white rice along with Fresh Cucumber and Pepper Relish.

FRESH CUCUMBER AND PEPPER RELISH

Our mother always served a cucumber and tomato salad along with red beans and rice. The cool, crunchy cucumbers tossed in red wine vinegar made a great complement to the heavy, creamy red beans. Tracey took this salad idea to a whole different level by turning the salad into a relish to serve over the red beans. The result is a deliciously crunchy and tangy topping with a hint of spice that gives the red beans added texture and zing.

Servings: 6

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup honey

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper

¼ cup chopped red onion

1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped

½ cup diced red or yellow bell peppers

½ cup seeded and diced tomatoes

1 large English cucumber, diced

1. In a large bowl, whisk the vinegar, honey, salt and pepper.

2. Add all the chopped and diced fresh vegetables. Stir well to combine, making sure all the vegetables are covered with dressing.

3. Cover and allow to chill at least one hour before serving alongside or on top of the red beans and rice.

SKILLET CORNBREAD

Nothing goes better with a steaming bowl of red beans than a nice warm slice of cornbread. It is the essence of comfort food. There are several good cornbread recipes online that are simple and delicious. We played around with this recipe and found that it is moist and just sweet enough. We like making our cornbread in a cast-iron skillet, but this recipe works just as well in an 8-by-8-inch baking pan or in muffin tins.

Servings: 6

1 cup yellow cornmeal

½ cup flour

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon baking powder

2 tablespoons sugar

¾ cup buttermilk

2 eggs

¼ cup vegetable oil

1. Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease an 8-inch cast-iron skillet well with vegetable oil.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine all the dry ingredients.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk the buttermilk, eggs and oil.

4. Combine the wet and dry ingredients. Use a wooden spoon to beat until all is well incorporated.

5. Pour the batter into the prepared skillet. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a tester comes out clean when poked in the center. Serve warm with the Cane Syrup Compound Butter.

CANE SYRUP COMPOUND BUTTER

Some people prefer a savory cornbread they can lather in butter and use to sop up extra gravy. Others like it sweet, doused in syrup or honey. We decided to split the difference and make a compound butter: a mixture of butter and other ingredients such as herbs, spices or liquids. We made ours with cane syrup and butter for a savory/sweet flavor. We used Steen’s Cane Syrup, but honey or pure maple syrup work well, too.

Servings: 6

1 stick softened butter

¼ cup cane syrup

1. Place the softened butter in a small bowl.

2. Use the back of a wooden spoon to cream the butter until smooth.

3. Drizzle in the cane syrup and mix to combine.

4. Transfer the butter mixture into a small ramekin. Cover and chill in the fridge until you are ready to serve with the warm cornbread.

This article was originally published in the October 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.