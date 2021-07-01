×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

The Perfect Chocolate Malted Milkshake

  • By Tracey Koch, Stephanie Riegel
  • Photography by Amy Shutt

The malted milkshake is yet another diner classic that dates back to the early 1900s, when a Walgreens drugstore employee by the name of Ivan Coulson was on a quest to improve the shop’s chocolate malted beverage. Coulson added some vanilla ice cream to the drink and elevated the chocolate malt into the classic milkshake of today.

Servings: 4

6 cups chocolate ice cream

½ cup chocolate malted milk powder

1 ½ cups cold milk

 

  1. Place the ice cream, malted milk powder and milk into a blender.
  2. Pulse the blender to begin combining everything.
  3. Turn the blender on medium until everything is just incorporated.
  4. Turn off the blender. Pour the milkshake into 4 glasses and serve.

This article was originally published in the July 2021 issue of 225 magazine.


Latest Stories