The Perfect Chocolate Malted Milkshake

The malted milkshake is yet another diner classic that dates back to the early 1900s, when a Walgreens drugstore employee by the name of Ivan Coulson was on a quest to improve the shop’s chocolate malted beverage. Coulson added some vanilla ice cream to the drink and elevated the chocolate malt into the classic milkshake of today.
Servings: 4
6 cups chocolate ice cream
½ cup chocolate malted milk powder
1 ½ cups cold milk
Place the ice cream, malted milk powder and milk into a blender.
Pulse the blender to begin combining everything.
Turn the blender on medium until everything is just incorporated.
Turn off the blender. Pour the milkshake into 4 glasses and serve.
This article was originally published in the July 2021 issue of 225 magazine.