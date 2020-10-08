Baton Rouge has plenty of authentic Indian restaurants that are perfect for a unique dining-out experience.

225‘s recipe writer Tracey Koch often craves the rich curries and spicy marinades you can find at these restaurants, so she tried her hand at making some of those favorite Indian dishes at home for our “Dining In” feature.

Her recipe for Chicken Tikka Masala is delicious and surprisingly simple—and it fills the house with a wonderful aroma that is sure to make it a hit with family and friends.

It’s the quintessential Indian comfort food—bold without being overpowering. Heat comes from chilies in Rotel tomatoes, and a slight sweetness from coconut milk helps to balance everything perfectly.

