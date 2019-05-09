We love taking quick day trips around the Capital Region and exploring all of our wonderful surroundings. This month, we’ve developed a great take-along menu for while you’re out adventuring—or for a Mother’s Day picnic at the park. The foods are all easy to prepare and pack, and will make for a great south Louisiana outdoor lunch this spring.

The menu includes Homemade Shallot and Chive Boursin-style Cheese, Sticky Balsamic Glazed Chicken, Creole Tomato and Avocado Salad, Lemon Mascarpone Icebox Pies in Individual Jars and a boozy Cherrydale Royale.

Read on for all the recipes from the May issue of 225.