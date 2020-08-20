Summertime is all about the grill, and one of the most satisfying ingredients to throw on the pit is chicken wings. They’re so easy to prepare, and they love a multitude of sauces, from fiery buffalo to spicy barbecue and anything in between. Wings can handle fruity, tangy, sweet or savory, along with traditional intense heat. For something different, 225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson likes a soy-based sauce with honey and fresh garlic and ginger.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in a July 2019 edition of 225 Dine.